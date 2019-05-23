Last year's NCAA rule change on redshirts, one which allows freshmen to play in up to four games and still take a redshirt year. has proven to be beneficial for IU so far.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen wants to continue to see the program take advantage of.

"Yeah, I think it's a great rule still," Allen told TheHoosier.com during an extended 1-on-1 interview last week. "I loved it when it happened, and I thought it was going to be helpful for us especially knowing how many young guys we were bringing that had a chance to play early but you didn't want to necessarily burn a whole year with them. I think it's been great."