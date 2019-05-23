News More News
Indiana Football: Tom Allen Pleased With Early Results Of Redshirt Rule

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com.

Last year's NCAA rule change on redshirts, one which allows freshmen to play in up to four games and still take a redshirt year. has proven to be beneficial for IU so far.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen wants to continue to see the program take advantage of.

"Yeah, I think it's a great rule still," Allen told TheHoosier.com during an extended 1-on-1 interview last week. "I loved it when it happened, and I thought it was going to be helpful for us especially knowing how many young guys we were bringing that had a chance to play early but you didn't want to necessarily burn a whole year with them. I think it's been great."

