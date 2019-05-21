Hoosier Daily: May 21
Stud 2021 ATH TreVeyon Henderson Has Ties To Indiana
What They're Saying: Romeo Langford At The NBA Draft Combine
The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: May 13-19
What's next for Indiana after missing on five-star forward Trendon Watford
Eric Gordon is back on campus today, it appears. #iubb https://t.co/g2wK5xV0y7— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) May 20, 2019
Welcome home, @TheofficialEG10! #ProIU pic.twitter.com/DcM4lDf4dW— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 20, 2019
Preparation 💪 pic.twitter.com/GrLTc80U4h— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 21, 2019
24 dunks. 1 champ. 🏆— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 20, 2019
You voted Will Sheehey’s one handed slam as the best dunk in #IUBB history!
Will, your trophy is on its way to Portugal 😏 pic.twitter.com/tsxYzjRDtu
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana rowing finished fifth at the Big Ten Championships. -- Link
Wallace also takes a look at Indiana basketball's recruiting after Trendon Watford's commitment to LSU. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff looks back at Romeo Langford's combine performance. -- Link
Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reviews Eric Gordon's 2018-2019 performance with the Houston Rockets. -- Link
Justin Sayers of the Louisville Courier Journal profiles two current police officers and former college football players, one of whom played for Indiana. -- Link
----
