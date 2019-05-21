Eric Gordon is back on campus today, it appears. #iubb https://t.co/g2wK5xV0y7

24 dunks. 1 champ. 🏆 You voted Will Sheehey’s one handed slam as the best dunk in #IUBB history! Will, your trophy is on its way to Portugal 😏 pic.twitter.com/tsxYzjRDtu

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana rowing finished fifth at the Big Ten Championships. -- Link

Wallace also takes a look at Indiana basketball's recruiting after Trendon Watford's commitment to LSU. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff looks back at Romeo Langford's combine performance. -- Link

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reviews Eric Gordon's 2018-2019 performance with the Houston Rockets. -- Link

Justin Sayers of the Louisville Courier Journal profiles two current police officers and former college football players, one of whom played for Indiana. -- Link