Hoosier Daily: May 21

Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16. (Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports)

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana rowing finished fifth at the Big Ten Championships. -- Link

Wallace also takes a look at Indiana basketball's recruiting after Trendon Watford's commitment to LSU. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff looks back at Romeo Langford's combine performance. -- Link

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reviews Eric Gordon's 2018-2019 performance with the Houston Rockets. -- Link

Justin Sayers of the Louisville Courier Journal profiles two current police officers and former college football players, one of whom played for Indiana. -- Link

