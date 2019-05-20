TheHoosier.com takes a look at the coverage surrounding Langford, including measurements, headlines and video interviews published from the event.

Langford reportedly still had a cast on his right thumb from last month's surgery to repair a torn ligament, so he wasn't able to participate in any drills or 5-on-5 scrimmages - only measurements plus interviews with teams and the media.

Former IU guard Romeo Langford was one of 77 players invited to this year's NBA Draft Combine, which took place last week from May 15-19 at Quest Multisport in Chicago.

Tied with two others for 5th out of 20

The Detroit News' Rod Beard asks if possible Pistons first-round target Langford is a hidden gem in this year's draft:

It’s pretty clear — both from their roster construction and their second half of the season — that the Pistons will be looking to bolster the wing position.

One option could be Indiana’s Romeo Langford, a 6-foot-6 versatile phenom who averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. With a 6-11 wingspan, he has some intangibles that could interest the Pistons, though the numbers don’t tell the whole story about his single season with the Hoosiers.

Beard also reported the Pistons interviewed Langford at the combine.

Timberwolves Digital Content Manager Kyle Ratke included Langford's response to whether he would've declared for the NBA straight out of high school if the rules allowed him to do so at the time:

Indiana guard Romeo Langford, who’s projected to be a mid-first-round pick, was asked if he would have declared for the NBA Draft if he had the chance after graduating high school in 2018.

"I don’t know to be honest. I enjoyed myself in college and learned a lot,” Langford said. It was a good stepping stool for me . . . It would have been great to have the option."

IndyStar Pacers Insider J. Michael spoke with Langford 1-on-1 last Thursday about proving doubters wrong:

Langford has faced pressure his entire basketball-playing life that has played out in front of cameras and camera phones since he can remember.

He's not shying away from the fire.

"I’m made for this," he said.

He's running toward it.

The Miami Herald's David Wilson explores how Langford could be an option for the Miami Heat:

The Heat’s roster has enough holes not to just have one clear-cut need in this draft. If there’s one biggest area of need, though, it might be wing scoring. Langford could fit the ball.

Although he struggled from long range in Bloomington, Langford still shot 44.8 percent from the field because of how effective he was at getting to the rim and how efficient he was when he got there. The guard shot 53 percent once he got inside the arc and attempted nearly 10 shots per game from two-point range.

Langford was among the 18 prospects who interviewed with the Boston Celtics according to the Boston Globe, so MassLive.com's Tom Westerholm examined what makes the former IU standout an attractive pick for the club:

If the Celtics believe his thumb injury is at least partially responsible for his poor shooting, they might very well like a big, athletic shooting guard who finishes around the rim at a high level.

NBC Sports Washington's Ben Standig pegs Langford as the 19th-best prospect in his post-combine rankings.