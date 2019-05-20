Hopewell (Va.) athlete TreVeyon Henderson is motivated by his older brother.

The dynamic class of 2021 prospect has picked up offers from several big time programs, including the likes of Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Henderson's first offer came before the start of his freshman year at Hopewell, coming from Indiana. The offer was a month before his brother, Ronnie Walker, committed to the Hoosiers.