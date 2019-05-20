Hoosier Daily: May 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At IU's Recent Offers
Commitment Primer: Five-star forward Trendon Watford
IU Aiming To Have Terry Tallen Football Complex Open By Late July
Tweets of the Day
"Anything worth having, you have to fight for. You have to will yourself to excellence."— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 19, 2019
Here's the full interview from Coach @JeffMercer54 after Saturday's win! pic.twitter.com/ZkAIs5q9AI
The #B1GBaseball Tournament bracket is set! The double-elimination tournament set for May 22-26 at TD Ameritrade Park | https://t.co/9X3W7atVi5 pic.twitter.com/PlfJeiN1b4— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 19, 2019
This was an amazing chapter of my life but now it’s on to even better things🔴⚪️ #LEO pic.twitter.com/de2C7ZyNlX— Matthew Bedford (@MatthewBedfor14) May 19, 2019
Video of the Day
Let's rewind ⏪ and experience that B1G Championship feeling all over again 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yZN5rFNCUd— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 19, 2019
Headlines
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student recaps Tom Allen's participation in the All Pro Dad Experience. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in Indiana athletics. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Indiana softball's Tara Trainer. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com recaps Indiana rowing's performance at the Big Ten Championships. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.