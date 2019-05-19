Another one of IU football's largest facilities projects to date is nearing completion.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen told TheHoosier.com during an extended 1-on-1 interview last week that the goal is to have Terry Tallen Footall Complex open in late July, just in time for the start of fall camp on Aug. 2.

"It's huge," Allen said. "Recruiting is all about facilities and fit and people coming and having a great feel when they get to the campus."

Canvassing 25,000 square feet beneath the west stands, the complex will include the Trent and Julie Green Locker Room (named in 2003), coaches' locker room, team lounge, recruiting area, equipment room and Dr. John M. Miller Training Room (named in 1994). It was made possible by former captain Terry Tallen's $2 million gift in April 2018, the largest by a former IU football player.

The project follows last July's completion of IU's $53 million, 66,575 square foot facility Excellence Academy which enclosed Memorial Stadium's south endzone and houses IU's Excellence Academy, Hancock Hiltunen Caito Center for Leadership and Life Skills, Dr. Lawrence D. Rink Center for Medicine and Technology, training tables and a new dining room.

"We've already got a lot of great things," Allen said. "The south endzone was a huge completion to the way the stadium feels and looks. Now, with a locker room and a players lounge - which, we've never really had a players' lounge before - and then a brand-new training room as well. Just really a whole different entrance-way feel to coming to that complex and to the weight room and making it a football-only feel to it, which is big."

Renderings for the new football complex line a portion of Allen's office. It's a critical part of the pitch made to prospective players.

While Allen remains adamant about a people-focused approach to the program's recruiting, he also understands the place facilities enhancements have in it.

"It shows recruits you're serious about football and invested in the program and putting a lot of money into it, and that just needs to continue because that's what everybody's doing," Allen said. "I always tell people, the facilities don't make a place special, the people do, but I fully understand it shows commitment and it shows investment and shows football is a priority."

Click here to view the latest artist renderings for the project.