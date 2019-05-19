The Indiana Football coaching staff just wrapped up another week on the recruiting trail, and the Hoosiers sent out 25 offers from May 13 to May 19, according to what we were able to gather on social media.

Eight of Indiana's new offers were in the class of 2020, and interestingly enough, all were in the state of Florida -- several specifically in South Florida -- as the Hoosiers continue to make the Sunshine State a priority.