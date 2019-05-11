Hoosier Daily: May 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Heard On The Hoosier: Nike EYBL Session 2 Indianapolis Preview
Tweets of the Day
First workouts as a Hoosier 😁 Excited to get down for the real deal in June pic.twitter.com/YeKviuEWcD— Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) May 10, 2019
You can tell Wes Martin is ready to win that starting job. pic.twitter.com/molN8k9Z73— Redskins Realm (@SkinsRealm) May 10, 2019
Fun facts with big man @RaceThompson1 🎥 pic.twitter.com/MnsUAGyCa4— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 10, 2019
Video of the Day
"There's MORE in our tank." pic.twitter.com/WIqK8BKSPd— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 11, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star ponders where the Indiana men's basketball team will turn after missing out on Lester Quinones. -- Link
Andy Katz of NCAA.com lists De'Ron Davis as a senior who can have a breakout season in 2019-2020. -- Link
Luke Lusson of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana softball team's 2-0 loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana women's basketball team landed Notre Dame transfer Danielle Patterson. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.