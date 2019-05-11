First workouts as a Hoosier 😁 Excited to get down for the real deal in June pic.twitter.com/YeKviuEWcD

You can tell Wes Martin is ready to win that starting job. pic.twitter.com/molN8k9Z73

"There's MORE in our tank." pic.twitter.com/WIqK8BKSPd

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star ponders where the Indiana men's basketball team will turn after missing out on Lester Quinones. -- Link

Andy Katz of NCAA.com lists De'Ron Davis as a senior who can have a breakout season in 2019-2020. -- Link

Luke Lusson of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana softball team's 2-0 loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana women's basketball team landed Notre Dame transfer Danielle Patterson. -- Link