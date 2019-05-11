News More News
Hoosier Daily: May 11

The Indiana men's basketball team finished its season 19-16. (Mike Carter/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

The Hoosier Insider: May 10

Heard On The Hoosier: Nike EYBL Session 2 Indianapolis Preview

Live Thread: EYBL in Westfield (Ind.) - Day One

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star ponders where the Indiana men's basketball team will turn after missing out on Lester Quinones. -- Link

Andy Katz of NCAA.com lists De'Ron Davis as a senior who can have a breakout season in 2019-2020. -- Link

Luke Lusson of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana softball team's 2-0 loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana women's basketball team landed Notre Dame transfer Danielle Patterson. -- Link

