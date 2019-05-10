Heard On The Hoosier: Nike EYBL Session 2 Indianapolis Preview
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com staff teams up to preview this weekend's Nike EYBL action with IU five targets to watch.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.