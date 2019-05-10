News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 09:26:46 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Insider: May 10

Jon Sauber & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Rk7tzchwsqxz0te3x85l
Today is decision day for 2019 4-star guard and IU target Lester Quinones.

The newest edition of The Hoosier Insider is now live on our premium hoops board. Among the updates:

• The latest with Indiana basketball's remaining targets in 2019, including what we're hearing on Lester Quinones' decision.

• Notes on 2020 Indiana basketball targets.

• Potential remaining targets for Indiana football in 2019 after securing a commitment from juco defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott.

https://indiana.forums.rivals.com/threads/the-hoosier-insider-may-10.184068/

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}