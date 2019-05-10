Here’s a look at the rotations for both #iubase and Michigan ahead of this weekend’s crucial series. It’s the normal rotation for both teams. Tommy Henry is Michigan’s best arm, but he was recently moved into the Saturday role. There won’t be many runs this weekend. pic.twitter.com/eWQx7Lj1SL

Pretty memorable birthday for @WesleyMartin76 . RT to welcome the new guy. pic.twitter.com/vvJV3yH94i

Hoosiers win and advance! #IUSoftball takes down Penn State in the First Round to move on to tomorrow's quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/KZ7LZZ9Pbz

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com lists former Hoosier Wes Martin as one of his three favorite fourth round picks in this year's NFL Draft. -- Link

David Woods of The Indianapolis Star explains how twin sisters from Carmel, Indiana made track history at IU. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiled highlights from Caleb Love's first weekend of 2019 EYBL action. -- Link

Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News says the college basketball trials may be over but confusion is still rampant in the sport's corruption scandal. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana softball team's victory over Penn State in its Big Ten Tournament opener. -- Link