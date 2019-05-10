Hoosier Daily: May 10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Five Players to watch: Nike EYBL in Westfield (Ind.)
Commitment Primer: Four-Star Guard Lester Quinones
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2021 DE Rodney McGray Talks IU Offer
Indiana Hoosiers Football: IU Offer Special For 2020 OL Cameron Knight
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Analyst's Take On New IU Commit Demarcus Elliott
Tweets of the Day
Here’s a look at the rotations for both #iubase and Michigan ahead of this weekend’s crucial series.— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) May 9, 2019
It’s the normal rotation for both teams. Tommy Henry is Michigan’s best arm, but he was recently moved into the Saturday role.
There won’t be many runs this weekend. pic.twitter.com/eWQx7Lj1SL
Pretty memorable birthday for @WesleyMartin76. RT to welcome the new guy. pic.twitter.com/vvJV3yH94i— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 9, 2019
Hoosiers win and advance!#IUSoftball takes down Penn State in the First Round to move on to tomorrow's quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/KZ7LZZ9Pbz— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) May 10, 2019
Video of the Day
“GOT ‘EM ALL!” 🏆— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 9, 2019
Happy Birthday @YogiFerrell11 🎂#TBT pic.twitter.com/I4GXKIuzM5
Headlines
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com lists former Hoosier Wes Martin as one of his three favorite fourth round picks in this year's NFL Draft. -- Link
David Woods of The Indianapolis Star explains how twin sisters from Carmel, Indiana made track history at IU. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiled highlights from Caleb Love's first weekend of 2019 EYBL action. -- Link
Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News says the college basketball trials may be over but confusion is still rampant in the sport's corruption scandal. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana softball team's victory over Penn State in its Big Ten Tournament opener. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.