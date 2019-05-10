News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 10

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Sov2ne8qa8pv2a7wxqif
Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16. (David Banks/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

Five Players to watch: Nike EYBL in Westfield (Ind.)

Commitment Primer: Four-Star Guard Lester Quinones

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2021 DE Rodney McGray Talks IU Offer

Indiana Hoosiers Football: IU Offer Special For 2020 OL Cameron Knight

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Analyst's Take On New IU Commit Demarcus Elliott

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com lists former Hoosier Wes Martin as one of his three favorite fourth round picks in this year's NFL Draft. -- Link

David Woods of The Indianapolis Star explains how twin sisters from Carmel, Indiana made track history at IU. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiled highlights from Caleb Love's first weekend of 2019 EYBL action. -- Link

Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News says the college basketball trials may be over but confusion is still rampant in the sport's corruption scandal. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana softball team's victory over Penn State in its Big Ten Tournament opener. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}