News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2021 DE Rodney McGray Talks IU Offer

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Irffcvvei17xcbadcui2
2021 in-state defensive lineman Rodney McGraw landed an IU offer this week. (Rodney McGraw / HUDL)

IU's in-state recruiting presence isn't new, but 2021 Elkhart (Ind.) Central defensive end Rodney McGraw admits he was still caught a little bit off guard by the Hoosiers' offer earlier this week.

"I was excited, but I was lost for words," McGraw told TheHoosier.com. "My coach told me, I was like, 'no way, this gotta be impossible.' I was like, is he talking about the right IU? I was so excited and so proud of myself."

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}