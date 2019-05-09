IU's in-state recruiting presence isn't new, but 2021 Elkhart (Ind.) Central defensive end Rodney McGraw admits he was still caught a little bit off guard by the Hoosiers' offer earlier this week.

"I was excited, but I was lost for words," McGraw told TheHoosier.com. "My coach told me, I was like, 'no way, this gotta be impossible.' I was like, is he talking about the right IU? I was so excited and so proud of myself."