Hoosier Daily: May 1
Seen on The Hoosier
Four-Star Guard Caleb Love Discusses Transition to Point Guard, Recruiting
Beer And Wine Sales Coming To Memorial Stadium This Fall
Hoosiers In The Pros: April 23-29
2020 DE Justin Wodtly Eyeing Official Visit To Indiana Hoosiers Football
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 3-Star Ohio DE Receiving IU Interest
Georgia WR "getting close" to a decision
Twitter Tuesday: R.J. Hampton, Armando Bacot, Jalen Green
2020 4-Star Guard Anthony Leal Calls Indiana Offer "Very Special"
Tweets of the Day
Lester Quinones says on the show his final four is Memphis, Maryland, Indiana, and LSU. Adds that he's leaning a little more toward Memphis and Indiana.— John Martin (@JohnMartin929) April 30, 2019
2020 Fla. CB Daryl Porter Jr. adds #iufb offer— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) April 30, 2019
Profile: https://t.co/xSBVmoPtdI @StuJTH @IndianaRivals https://t.co/bvS3GrJyTm
Congratulations to Indiana's Lilly King for being named the winner of the Honda Sports Award for Swimming & Diving!— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) April 30, 2019
Lilly is just the fourth Hoosier in history to earn the prestigious accolade!
📝 https://t.co/lFVNdZCsT7#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Utl6jKxlvk
Video of the Day
An iconic moment that will live forever.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 30, 2019
Happy birthday to the legend @IsiahThomas! pic.twitter.com/wsdFxLUWm0
Headlines
Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss recruiting with our own Jon Sauber. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times profiles former IU football player and current Washington Redskin Wes Martin. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Kym Royster and the legacy she'll leave behind with Indiana women's basketball. -- Link
Luke Lusson of the Indiana Daily Student says thee Indiana women's golf team has secured an NCAA Regional bid. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana football team landed a game-ready receiver in its newest commitment, Rashawn Williams. -- Link
----
