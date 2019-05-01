Lester Quinones says on the show his final four is Memphis, Maryland, Indiana, and LSU. Adds that he's leaning a little more toward Memphis and Indiana.

Congratulations to Indiana's Lilly King for being named the winner of the Honda Sports Award for Swimming & Diving! Lilly is just the fourth Hoosier in history to earn the prestigious accolade! 📝 https://t.co/lFVNdZCsT7 #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Utl6jKxlvk

An iconic moment that will live forever. Happy birthday to the legend @IsiahThomas ! pic.twitter.com/wsdFxLUWm0

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss recruiting with our own Jon Sauber. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times profiles former IU football player and current Washington Redskin Wes Martin. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Kym Royster and the legacy she'll leave behind with Indiana women's basketball. -- Link

Luke Lusson of the Indiana Daily Student says thee Indiana women's golf team has secured an NCAA Regional bid. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana football team landed a game-ready receiver in its newest commitment, Rashawn Williams. -- Link