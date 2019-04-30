2020 4-Star Guard Anthony Leal Calls Indiana Offer "Very Special"
Bloomington South four-star guard Anthony Leal picked up an offer from his hometown school Monday evening. Indiana head coach Archie Miller extended the offer to Leal on an in-home visit.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news