News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 09:39:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 4-Star Guard Anthony Leal Calls Indiana Offer "Very Special"

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Ncu70a6v4h29uzjqdatt
Anthony Leal was offered by Indiana during an in-home visit (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Bloomington South four-star guard Anthony Leal picked up an offer from his hometown school Monday evening. Indiana head coach Archie Miller extended the offer to Leal on an in-home visit.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}