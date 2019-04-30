Hoosiers In The Pros: April 23-29
NBA
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 15.5 points on 40 percent shooting from the floor and 50 percent shooting from 3-point range in 38.7 minutes as a started for the fourth-seeded Rockets, helping them to a 4-1 series win over the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Gordon then scored 27 points in 37 minutes as a starter in a 104-100 Game 1 loss at the top-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Underwent emergency appendectomy last on April 11 after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN NBA reporter Tim Bontempts reported on April 26 that Anunoby would miss Game 1 of the Raptors' Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers and remains out indefinitely.
NFL
Four former Hoosiers saw their NFL dreams come true over the weekend. Here's a collect of some of the stories and other content published about each.
• Wes Martin (2014-18): LG, Washington Redskins (Round 4, Pick 131 overall)
Redskins.com: Redskins select guard Wes Martin -- Link
The club's PR staff expands on the selection of Martin in its notes on this year's draft class -- Link
In strong 2019 draft, Redskins show long-term vision combined with need for immediate results, writes NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay. -- Link
• Jonathan Crawford (2015-18): S, Tennessee Titans (Signed as undrafted free agent)
• Brandon Knight (2015-18): OT, Dallas Cowboys (Signed as undrafted free agent)
NFL.com analyst Gil Brant had both Crawford and Knight as two of the top undrafted free agents available after the conclusion of the draft. -- Link
• Dan Godsil (2015-18): LS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Signed as undrafted free agent)
The Hoosier Network's Matt Cohen caught up with Godsil after he signed with Tampa Bay. -- Link
----
