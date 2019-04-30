Former IU standout Eric Gordon helped the Houston Rockets advance to the NBA's Western Conference semifinals this week. (Erik Williams / USA TODAY Sports)

NBA

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 15.5 points on 40 percent shooting from the floor and 50 percent shooting from 3-point range in 38.7 minutes as a started for the fourth-seeded Rockets, helping them to a 4-1 series win over the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Gordon then scored 27 points in 37 minutes as a starter in a 104-100 Game 1 loss at the top-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday. • OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Underwent emergency appendectomy last on April 11 after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN NBA reporter Tim Bontempts reported on April 26 that Anunoby would miss Game 1 of the Raptors' Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers and remains out indefinitely.

NFL