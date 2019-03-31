Walk-on guard Vijay Blackmon looking to pursue other opportunities, possibly as a grad transfer. #iubb https://t.co/pjX2UlL6BE

For the first time in 44 years, the Indiana Men's Swimming & Diving team has earned back-to-back top-3 finishes at the NCAA Championships! The Hoosiers place 3rd overall at the 2019 NCAA Championships with a total score of 385.5 points! #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/XzGSo2ODPX

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana visited Butler graduate transfer Joey Brunk. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says redshirt freshman wide receiver Miles Marshall is making a name for himself in spring practice. -- Link

Miller examines how the Indiana men's basketball team lost its way this season. -- Link

Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network explains how Kalen DeBoer is installing his offense.-- Link

Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the third night of the men's swim and dive NCAA Championships, which resulted in three individual titles for IU. -- Link