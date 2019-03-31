Hoosier Daily: March 31
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football Has High Expectations For DE James Head Jr.
Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice - Day 9
Indiana Hoosiers Football DE Madison Norris Balancing Strength And Speed
Indiana Basketball: Walk-On Guard Vijay Blackmon Looking To Transfer
Tweets of the Day
Walk-on guard Vijay Blackmon looking to pursue other opportunities, possibly as a grad transfer. #iubb https://t.co/pjX2UlL6BE— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 30, 2019
Saturday Scrimmage ✔️ pic.twitter.com/dtQcoaL6lU— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 30, 2019
For the first time in 44 years, the Indiana Men's Swimming & Diving team has earned back-to-back top-3 finishes at the NCAA Championships!— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 31, 2019
The Hoosiers place 3rd overall at the 2019 NCAA Championships with a total score of 385.5 points!#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/XzGSo2ODPX
Video of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana visited Butler graduate transfer Joey Brunk. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says redshirt freshman wide receiver Miles Marshall is making a name for himself in spring practice. -- Link
Miller examines how the Indiana men's basketball team lost its way this season. -- Link
Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network explains how Kalen DeBoer is installing his offense.-- Link
Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the third night of the men's swim and dive NCAA Championships, which resulted in three individual titles for IU. -- Link
----
