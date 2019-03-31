Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-31 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 31

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Aj6romewd6ikl5zwgl0r
Tom Allen and the Hoosiers completed their ninth spring practice of 2019 Saturday afternoon.
Stu Jackson (TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Football Has High Expectations For DE James Head Jr.

Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice - Day 9

Indiana Hoosiers Football DE Madison Norris Balancing Strength And Speed

Indiana Basketball: Walk-On Guard Vijay Blackmon Looking To Transfer

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana visited Butler graduate transfer Joey Brunk. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says redshirt freshman wide receiver Miles Marshall is making a name for himself in spring practice. -- Link

Miller examines how the Indiana men's basketball team lost its way this season. -- Link

Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network explains how Kalen DeBoer is installing his offense.-- Link

Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the third night of the men's swim and dive NCAA Championships, which resulted in three individual titles for IU. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}