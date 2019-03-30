Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice - Day 9
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Grant Heard and wide receiver Miles Marshall met with the media following the Hoosiers' ninth day of spring practice.
Videos of their comments are available below.
Video: DeBoer
Video: Heard
Video: Marshall
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.