Indiana walk-on guard Vijay Blackmon will look to transfer, according to Rivals national basketball analyst Corey Evans. Evans also reports Blackmon could potentially graduate this spring.

Indiana guard Vijay Blackmon will look to transfer, a source confirms with @Rivals . Younger brother of former IU standout James Blackmon, appeared in seven games last season. Could graduate this spring. @StuJTH

The Marian, Ind., native appeared in just seven games in his debut season, scoring only seven points. He had an assist against USI in his first game action as a Hoosier and scored 5 points and made both of his field goal attempts against Chicago State on Nov. 6. His other 2 points came against Jacksonville on Dec. 22.

Blackmon sat out the 2017-18 season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules after leaving NAIA program St. Francis for IU following the 2016-17 season.

Combined the graduations of Johnny Jager, Zach McRoberts and Quinten Taylor, Blackmon's departure would give Indiana four open walk-on spots on its roster.