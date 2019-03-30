Ticker
Indiana Basketball: Walk-On Guard Vijay Blackmon Looking To Transfer

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Photo courtesy of IU Athletics

Indiana walk-on guard Vijay Blackmon will look to transfer, according to Rivals national basketball analyst Corey Evans. Evans also reports Blackmon could potentially graduate this spring.

The Marian, Ind., native appeared in just seven games in his debut season, scoring only seven points. He had an assist against USI in his first game action as a Hoosier and scored 5 points and made both of his field goal attempts against Chicago State on Nov. 6. His other 2 points came against Jacksonville on Dec. 22.

Blackmon sat out the 2017-18 season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules after leaving NAIA program St. Francis for IU following the 2016-17 season.

Combined the graduations of Johnny Jager, Zach McRoberts and Quinten Taylor, Blackmon's departure would give Indiana four open walk-on spots on its roster.

