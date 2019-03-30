I really, really hope to see Clifton blossom as a player and flourish wherever he goes. Tons of physical talent and potential. I hope he finds more minutes and takes full advantage of them. #iubb

Thank you Hoosier Nation pic.twitter.com/vqt58tqybd

🗣 @Steviescott8_ on the RB Room... "I love the competition because it allows us to push each other and allows us to come to our best ability to play." pic.twitter.com/TaKekIQ3ll

I asked De'Ron Davis about this situation and any advice he had for Yeaney because of his experience with the injury. His answer below. ⬇️ #iuwbb #iubb pic.twitter.com/rXFnzDeCJO

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star asks five burning questions about the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana women's basketball player Bendu Yeaney tore her achilles in the Hoosiers' second round NCAA Tournament game against Oregon. -- Link

Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's swim and dive team is in third at the NCAA Championships. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com recaps the day for Indiana track & field at the Pepsi Florida Relays. -- Link

William Coleman of the Indiana Daily Student writes about IU women's tennis' upcoming road stretch. -- Link