Hoosier Daily: March 30
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Safeties
Indiana Basketball: Sophomore Forward Clifton Moore To Transfer
Heard On The Hoosier: Impact Of Clifton Moore Transferring From IU
Trayce Jackson-Davis Recaps McDonald's All American Experience
Tweets of the Day
I really, really hope to see Clifton blossom as a player and flourish wherever he goes. Tons of physical talent and potential. I hope he finds more minutes and takes full advantage of them. #iubb— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) March 29, 2019
Thank you Hoosier Nation pic.twitter.com/vqt58tqybd— Clifton Moore (@CliftonMoore22) March 29, 2019
🗣 @Steviescott8_ on the RB Room...— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 29, 2019
"I love the competition because it allows us to push each other and allows us to come to our best ability to play." pic.twitter.com/TaKekIQ3ll
Video of the Day
I asked De'Ron Davis about this situation and any advice he had for Yeaney because of his experience with the injury. His answer below. ⬇️ #iuwbb #iubb pic.twitter.com/rXFnzDeCJO— Josh Eastern (@JoshEastern) March 29, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star asks five burning questions about the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana women's basketball player Bendu Yeaney tore her achilles in the Hoosiers' second round NCAA Tournament game against Oregon. -- Link
Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's swim and dive team is in third at the NCAA Championships. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com recaps the day for Indiana track & field at the Pepsi Florida Relays. -- Link
William Coleman of the Indiana Daily Student writes about IU women's tennis' upcoming road stretch. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.