Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 04:18:51 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 30

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Seu0gx9dk0dwo19hq3jh
Archie Miller and Indiana finished their 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16.
Marc Lebryk/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

The Hoosier Insider: March 29

Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Safeties

Indiana Basketball: Sophomore Forward Clifton Moore To Transfer

Heard On The Hoosier: Impact Of Clifton Moore Transferring From IU

Trayce Jackson-Davis Recaps McDonald's All American Experience

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star asks five burning questions about the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana women's basketball player Bendu Yeaney tore her achilles in the Hoosiers' second round NCAA Tournament game against Oregon. -- Link

Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's swim and dive team is in third at the NCAA Championships. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com recaps the day for Indiana track & field at the Pepsi Florida Relays. -- Link

William Coleman of the Indiana Daily Student writes about IU women's tennis' upcoming road stretch. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}