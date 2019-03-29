Moore will have to sit out one season in according with NCAA transfer rules but have two years of eligibility remaining.

Indiana sophomore forward Clifton Moore will transfer out of the program, according to Rivals National Basketball analyst Corey Evans. TheHoosier.com can also confirm Evans' report.

A former Rivals150 prospect and four-star recruit, Moore played sparingly in his second year with the Hoosiers.

The Ambler, Pennsylvania, native averaged 1.3 points and 1.7 points in 4.1 minutes per game off the bench this past season, appearing in only 15 of the Hoosiers' 35 contests.

He only played in nine contests as a freshman during the 2017-18 season. Overall, Moore logged 105 total minutes across 24 career games in an Indiana uniform.

Moore's departure creates an open scholarship on IU's roster for the 2019-20 season, putting the Hoosiers one under the NCAA-mandated scholarship limit of 13.

Previously, the Hoosiers' only two scholarship openings available - due to the graduations of Juwan Morgan and Evan Fitzner - were filled by five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Rivals150 guard Armaan Franklin, who both signed with the program in November.

