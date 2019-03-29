Heard On The Hoosier: Impact Of Clifton Moore Transferring From IU
In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, TheHoosier.com staff breaks down sophomore forward Clifton Moore's decision to transfer as well as potential grad transfer and recruiting targets who could fill the spot.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
