TheHoosier.com

Hoosier Daily: March 24
IU Advances To Second Round Of NCAA Tournament Behind Penn's 24 Points
Live Game Thread: IHSAA State Championships
Romeo Langford (Back) Will Not Play Against Arkansas
Devonte Green's Double-Double Leads IU Past Arkansas 63-60
From the Locker Room: Arkansas
Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: IU 63, Arkansas 60
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Devonte Green's Hot Streak Continues
Per program spokesperson, #iubb will play winner of Wichita State-Clemson Tuesday, March 26. Tip time to be announced, looking at 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. eastern time.— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 23, 2019
Indiana this season:— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) March 23, 2019
First 14 games: 12-2
Next 13 games: 1-12
Last 7 games: 6-1#iubb
🎥 Highlights from our 63-60 win vs. the Razorbacks in the second round of the NIT.#IUBB pic.twitter.com/REsLJ9bfaA— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 23, 2019
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why Indiana needs Devonte Green. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers keep winning despite ugly performances. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Hoosiers' 63-60 win over Arkansas in the second round of the NIT. -- Link
Video: Miller and his Herald-Times colleague Jeremy Price discuss the Hoosiers' victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT. -- Link
Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall says the Hoosiers used a push in the second half to keep their season alive. -- Link
