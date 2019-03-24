TheHoosier.com

Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 24

Indiana will play in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Tuesday, March 26 against the winner of the Clemson-Wichita State game.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"He's good. He's our most important sort of cog in the wheel right now. He's making a lot of plays. He's shooting the ball extremely well with great confidence."
— Archie Miller on Devonte Green

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why Indiana needs Devonte Green. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers keep winning despite ugly performances. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Hoosiers' 63-60 win over Arkansas in the second round of the NIT. -- Link

Video: Miller and his Herald-Times colleague Jeremy Price discuss the Hoosiers' victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall says the Hoosiers used a push in the second half to keep their season alive. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}