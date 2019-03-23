IU will be without its leading scorer and star freshman guard for a second straight game.

Romeo Langford will not play in Indiana's NIT second round game vs. Arkansas due to a back injury he sustained in IU's Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State. He also sat out the Hoosiers' NIT opener vs. Saint Francis Tuesday night due to the same injury.

A program spokesperson told reporters Friday that Langford continues to receive treatment for the injury but that his status remained uncertain for today's game against the Razorbacks.

Langford is averaging a team-high 16.5 points in 34.1 minutes per game this season. Prior to postseason play, he had played in all 32 of IU's games this season.