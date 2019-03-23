Devonte Green has been locked in over the last four weeks, and Saturday was no different.

The IU junior guard's double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds helped the Hoosiers to a 63-60 over Arkansas in the second round of the NIT at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana trailed for the first 17 minutes until a 3-pointer by Green gave it its first lead. A pair of free throws by senior forward Juwan Morgan. A 10-0 run between the first and second media timeouts of the second half helped the Hoosiers keep the Razorbacks at arms length.

Reaching its largest lead at seven with 4:25 left, IU then watched Arkansas mount a 4-0 run on made free throws to pull within 3. The Razorbacks had the final possession with 6.4 seconds left and the Hoosiers chose to foul in order to avoid allowing the Razorbacks the chance to hit a game-tying three.

Arkansas guard Mason Jones made both of his free throws, then Green was intentionally fouled on the ensuing possession. Green hit both free throws to make it 63-60 with 6.1 seconds left.

Morgan added 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Indiana improved to 19-15 overall with the win. It will face the winner of Clemson and Wichita State - who play Sunday at 2 p.m. eastern time on ESPN - on either March 26 or 27 in the quarterfinals.