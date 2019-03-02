Hoosier Daily: March 2
Seen on The Hoosier
Leal's 23 Points Help Bloomington South Advance To Section 14 Championship
Staff Predictions: Indiana vs. No. 6 Michigan State
Heard On The Hoosier: Mike Miller Of The Bloomington Herald-Times
TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana Vs. No. 6 Michigan State
From the Locker Room: Previewing Michigan State
Programs with the most on the line this weekend
Tweets of the Day
Spring Ball tomorrow. 💯💪😤 pic.twitter.com/CnAbGk7Uvl— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 2, 2019
Miller says Phinisee is playing the best he has since his injury. "He's as healthy as he's been all year. He's playing and outstanding game defensively for us. Offensively, he's starting to get more aggressive." #iubb— Seth Tow (@SethTow) March 1, 2019
Bloomington South defeats Columbus East 57-36 to advance to the Section 14 championship at Columbus North. 2020 4-star guard Anthony Leal finished with 23 points, three rebounds and four assists for South while playing all but the final 93 seconds of the contest. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 2, 2019
Video of the Day
The top dunk of the last seven days goes to ...— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 1, 2019
A. @PennStateMBB's Mike Watkins
B. @umichbball's Jordan Poole
C. @IndianaMBB's Justin Smith
D. @TerrapinHoops' Aaron Wiggins
E. Write-in pic.twitter.com/jHmWJju6eK
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is ahead of schedule in his ACL rehab. -- Link
Mike Miller of the The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four storylines heading into the Indiana men's basketball team's matchup with Michigan State. -- Link
Miller also says the Hoosiers will try to recreate their upset of the Spartans from early February. -- Link
Finally, Miller discuss the start of Indiana spring football. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team has a different kind of focus right now. -- Link
