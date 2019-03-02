Miller says Phinisee is playing the best he has since his injury. "He's as healthy as he's been all year. He's playing and outstanding game defensively for us. Offensively, he's starting to get more aggressive." #iubb

Bloomington South defeats Columbus East 57-36 to advance to the Section 14 championship at Columbus North. 2020 4-star guard Anthony Leal finished with 23 points, three rebounds and four assists for South while playing all but the final 93 seconds of the contest. #iubb

The top dunk of the last seven days goes to ... A. @PennStateMBB 's Mike Watkins B. @umichbball 's Jordan Poole C. @IndianaMBB 's Justin Smith D. @TerrapinHoops ' Aaron Wiggins E. Write-in pic.twitter.com/jHmWJju6eK

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is ahead of schedule in his ACL rehab. -- Link

Mike Miller of the The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four storylines heading into the Indiana men's basketball team's matchup with Michigan State. -- Link

Miller also says the Hoosiers will try to recreate their upset of the Spartans from early February. -- Link

Finally, Miller discuss the start of Indiana spring football. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team has a different kind of focus right now. -- Link



