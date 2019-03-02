Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-02 02:23:52 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 2

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Leal's 23 Points Help Bloomington South Advance To Section 14 Championship

Staff Predictions: Indiana vs. No. 6 Michigan State

Heard On The Hoosier: Mike Miller Of The Bloomington Herald-Times

TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana Vs. No. 6 Michigan State

From the Locker Room: Previewing Michigan State

Programs with the most on the line this weekend

The Hoosier Insider: March 1

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is ahead of schedule in his ACL rehab. -- Link

Mike Miller of the The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four storylines heading into the Indiana men's basketball team's matchup with Michigan State. -- Link

Miller also says the Hoosiers will try to recreate their upset of the Spartans from early February. -- Link

Finally, Miller discuss the start of Indiana spring football. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team has a different kind of focus right now. -- Link


