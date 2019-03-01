Heard On The Hoosier: Mike Miller Of The Bloomington Herald-Times
IU basketball and football beat writer Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times joins the podcast to discuss key storylines surrounding both programs heading into the weekend.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
