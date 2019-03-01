Four-star Christian Brown is visiting Oklahoma State this weekend. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The second to last weekend of the regular season brings a bevy of important visits from across the nation. Which programs have the most on the line over the next few days and which could enhance their long-term futures my pushing for an early commitment? These five programs will be rolling out the red carpet.



OKLAHOMA STATE

Mike Boynton and his staff will roll out the red carpet as he hosts a bevy of top flight high school prospects for Oklahoma State's game with Kansas. Committed members of the program, Kalib Boone, Keylan Boone, Avery Anderson and Davonte Davis, will all be on hand, but much of the attention will be geared the way towards its two official visitors.

Isaiah Todd, a five-star junior that could reclassify and enroll in the fall, will be making a return trip to Stillwater as OK State is the dark horse battling Kentucky and UNC for his signature. Joining him will be four-star forward and a top available senior in Christian Brown. The Cowboys have made up major ground with him and could jump into the driver’s seat with a strong weekend. Rondell Walker, Trey Alexander, Bijan Cortes and Matt Stone are just a few others that will also be on hand.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee is out for revenge this weekend as Kentucky comes to town. Rick Barnes and his staff sure would like to celebrate a 'W', and they will also be hosting some of the best talent from the 2020 class. Corey Walker, a top-30 forward from Florida, is making his second visit to Knoxville in recent weeks. Florida was the perceived favorite for him earlier in the process but the momentum is definitely headed in the Vols’ favor. Rivals150 wing Keon Ambrose-Hylton, fresh off of his breakout at last month’s Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, will join the fellow four-star prospects on Saturday.

STANFORD

The Cardinal will welcome to town Washington and while they are hoping to end the year on a high note, major attention will be geared towards the three Rivals150 juniors expected on campus.

Mark Williams is the most acclaimed of the bunch as the top-60 center is taking the cross-country flight to see all that Jerod Haase’s program can offer. The younger brother of former Duke standout, Elizabeth Williams, the junior has had his fair share of overtures from the nation’s best along the east coast, but might Stanford’s unique sell put them over the top?

The best junior from Indiana, Anthony Leal, will be on hand, as will Las Vegas native Noah Taitz. A commitment from any of the three is not expected, but it wouldn’t be a shock if one adds to the tremendous underclassmen talent that the Cardinal continue to welcome into their program.

INDIANA

Harlond Beverly decided to leave the Midwest for his senior year and he has boosted his stock nationally with a tremendous run with the Montverde Academy program. A 6-foot-4 guard that can do many things in the backcourt, Beverly has garnered interest and offers from some of the best nationally.

Baylor and Xavier were two of the first in pursuit dating back to his underclassman years. Georgia, Miami and Virginia are three others that have jumped into the mix. But might the idea of returning to the Midwest and playing for Archie Miller and Indiana catch his eye? This visit comes in the unofficial variety, but it could bolster the Hoosiers’ chances greatly.

