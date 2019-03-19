Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 19

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers will take on St. Francis (PA) Tuesday in the first round of the NIT.
Trevor Ruszkowski

Quote of the Day

"We had our opportunities. Everybody in our program knows we didn't get enough of what we needed to get done in January and February. I also think at the end of the day we're playing pretty good basketball here at the end. We need to see if we can't carry that over."
— Archie Miller

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes about the Indiana women's basketball team receiving an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Osterman says the Hoosier men's basketball team is determined to make the most out of its NIT bid. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains how IU is set to turn the page in the NIT. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know ahead of Indiana's matchup with St. Francis (PA). -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student says outfielder Grant Richardson's stellar week provided a glimpse into the future. -- Link

----

