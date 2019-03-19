Hoosier Daily: March 19
Get To Know Indiana Basketball's NIT Opponent Saint Francis (PA)
What's Next in the 2019 Recruiting Class
Forbes: Indiana Third-Most Valuable College Basketball Team
From the Locker Room: Previewing St. Francis (PA)
Indiana's NIT Lineups Will Be Implemented With Winning, Not Future, In Mind
TheHoosier.com NIT Preview: Indiana Vs. Saint Francis (PA)
Archie Miller: “Our scheduling wasn’t the problem. Winning the games we needed to win was our problem.” #iubb— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) March 18, 2019
Juwan Morgan said he was watching the 2017 NIT game against Georgia Tech a couple days ago after talking about no-look passes with OG Anunoby.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 18, 2019
Morgan said he threw a no-look pass in that game.
Asked about the memories of that Georgia Tech game: “It sucked.” #iubb
Archie Miller reiterates what Romeo Langford said last week: Langford isn’t shutting down because IU missed the NCAA tournament. He is day to day at the moment with the back problem he picked up vs. Ohio State. #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 18, 2019
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes about the Indiana women's basketball team receiving an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Osterman says the Hoosier men's basketball team is determined to make the most out of its NIT bid. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains how IU is set to turn the page in the NIT. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know ahead of Indiana's matchup with St. Francis (PA). -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student says outfielder Grant Richardson's stellar week provided a glimpse into the future. -- Link
