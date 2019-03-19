Archie Miller: “Our scheduling wasn’t the problem. Winning the games we needed to win was our problem.” #iubb

Juwan Morgan said he was watching the 2017 NIT game against Georgia Tech a couple days ago after talking about no-look passes with OG Anunoby. Morgan said he threw a no-look pass in that game. Asked about the memories of that Georgia Tech game: “It sucked.” #iubb

Archie Miller reiterates what Romeo Langford said last week: Langford isn’t shutting down because IU missed the NCAA tournament. He is day to day at the moment with the back problem he picked up vs. Ohio State. #iubb

"We had our opportunities. Everybody in our program knows we didn't get enough of what we needed to get done in January and February. I also think at the end of the day we're playing pretty good basketball here at the end. We need to see if we can't carry that over."

