Postseason play will provide a young IU team will valuable experience. It may not be the NCAA Tournament, but it's still a chance to build chemistry and allow underclassmen to get more games under their belt.

While Indiana head coach Archie Miller said more players will play and more players are excited to play, he rejected the notion that the Hoosiers' lineups and rotations in the NIT would be catered with the future in mind.

"We need to play to win," Miller said Monday. "To do that, we're going to need to play as many guys as we can. Especially when you get into these situations in these tournaments like this, you'll be surprised that certain guys are ready to play. They're excited to play. When they get their opportunities, they cash in on it."

Miller did not specify which players would be candidates to see extended minutes Tuesday night against Saint Francis (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), but a glance at the Hoosiers' season stats could provide hints.

Among the underclassmen, freshman guard Damezi Anderson has just 197 minutes across 20 games. Classmate and forward Jake Forrester has logged just 55 total minutes in eight fewer appearances. In the sophomore class, forward Clifton Moore has played 61 minutes through 14 games, while injuries have limited redshirt freshman forward Race Thompson to just 61 minutes in eight games.

Meanwhile, freshman guard Romeo Langford has played the most minutes of any IU player with 1,091 total minutes - 16.8 percent of the possible 6,500. Sophomore guard Al Durham Jr. is fourth with 870 minutes, followed by sophomore forward Justin Smith's 798. Freshman guard Rob Phinisee isn't far behind Smith at 775.

"Really, (we have had) two freshmen and two sophomores that played heavy minutes this year," Miller said. "You got guys on the bench that are going to play a different role as we get into this. We have to find a way to get guys to finish and find a way individually to feel good about what's moving forward."

The exposure to postseason play is something Phinisee is looking forward to.

"I'm not sure if it's every other day like the NCAA tournament, but it's good to gain experience for the young guys," Phinisee said. "(We) have a lot of young guys. We're just happy to be playing again."

Grad transfer forward Evan Fitzner, himself no stranger to NCAA Tournament play having made the even during his redshirt sophomore year at St. Mary's, echoed the value of playing additional games in any postseason setting.

"I've learned a lot in the past playing in the post-season. I think Juwan would say he has, too," Fitzner said. "From an individual development standpoint, it's big to kind of go into these games and play well and gain confidence going into the next year."

Still, while players are evaluating the benefits moving forward, Miller reiterated the time is now when asked point-blank if he plays for the future on Tuesday.

"We play to win on Tuesday," he said.