Despite this year's underwhelming results, IU still remains one of the top money-making college basketball programs.

According to this March 12 article from Forbes, Indiana's three-year average revenue of $35.5 million makes it the third-most valuable college basketball team. That figure also ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten.

The averages were measured based on revenues across the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, with ties decided by average profits. Team revenues and expenses were calculated using athletic department filings to the NCAA and the Department of Education. According to those calculations, IU posted an average profit of $21 million over those three seasons.

The Hoosiers were one of seven Big Ten programs to make the list, joining Ohio State (sixth), Illinois (ninth), Wisconsin (10th), Michigan State (12th), Maryland (13th) and Michigan (15).