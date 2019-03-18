Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 18

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers will take on St. Francis (PA) Tuesday in the first round of the NIT.
David Berding/USA Today Sports

Quote of the Day

"It is an honor to earn an invitation to postseason play of any kind and our program will treat it as such. We look forward to the opportunity to be a No. 1 seed in the NIT, and our goal is to win and take advantage of the experiences we can gain as a team."
— Archie Miller on Indiana's NIT selection

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says an NIT selection isn't how IU wanted March to go. -- Link

Osterman says the Hoosiers will get a hot opponent in its first round matchup in the NIT. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at Indiana's third straight postseason without an NCAA Tournament appearance. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says this year's IU softball team is the fastest in program history to reach 20 wins. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student explains how pitcher Andrew Saalfrank showed his upside in the Indiana baseball team's win over Canisius College. -- Link

