Sounds like free student tickets for Tuesday’s NIT opener. #iubb pic.twitter.com/0sxJNWYZ17— Josh Eastern (@JoshEastern) March 18, 2019
Based on Sagarin ratings, Indiana is roughly a 21-point favorite against St. Francis (Pa.) when adjusted for home court. #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) March 18, 2019
IU will host St. Francis (Pa.) from the Northeast Conference on Tuesday to open NIT play.— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 18, 2019
Providence or Arkansas if they win. #iubb
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says an NIT selection isn't how IU wanted March to go. -- Link
Osterman says the Hoosiers will get a hot opponent in its first round matchup in the NIT. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at Indiana's third straight postseason without an NCAA Tournament appearance. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says this year's IU softball team is the fastest in program history to reach 20 wins. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student explains how pitcher Andrew Saalfrank showed his upside in the Indiana baseball team's win over Canisius College. -- Link
