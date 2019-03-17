Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports

Faced with slim odds to begin with, Indiana was not invited to "The Big Dance" and will miss the NCAA tournament for the third straight season. As one of the First Four Teams out of the NCAA Tournament, the Hoosiers are expected to earn a No. 1 seed in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). That seeding would allow it to host all of its games leading up to the tournament's semifinals and finals which take place at Madison Square Garden in New York should it advance. The NCAA selection committee said St. John's was the last team in, and are playing Arizona State in the play-in game in Dayton. Indiana joined UNC Greensboro, Alabama and TCU as the First Four Out and was the fourth of those four to miss the field, according to NCAA Director of Media Coordination/Statistics David Worlock.

In case no one picked up on it, UNCG was in the field until late last night. Oregon’s win knocked them out. In order, Alabama, TCU and Indiana were the next ones that missed the field. — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 17, 2019