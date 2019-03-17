For a better understanding of IU's outlook until then, TheHoosier.com has compiled projections from experts who cover both.

Whether it's the NCAA tournament or the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), Indiana will learn of its postseason fate later tonight. The NCAA tournament selection show will broadcast the reveal its field of 68 from 6-7 p.m. eastern time on CBS and this stream from March Madness Live , while the NIT will reveal its field of 32 during the NIT Selection Special on ESPNU.

• The Bracket Matrix, which aggregates projections in real time, has Indiana as the fourth team in the First Four Out, joining NC State, Belmont and Clemson. Only 18 out of 117 - or 15 percent of - brackets have the Hoosiers still in the field of 68 after their early exit in the Big Ten Tournament this week.

• ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi also has Indiana as the fourth team in his First Four Out in his latest forecast.

• CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm excludes the Hoosiers from his Last Four In as well as his First Four Out, but still has them on the bubble as of 10:17 a.m. eastern time.

• Delphi Bracketology is No.1 in The Bracket Matrix's five-year matrix rankings, which is designed to measures how closely each bracketologist matched the work of the selection committee. It also lists Indiana as the fourth team in its First Four Out in its March 16 seed list.

• Inside The Hall bracketologist Andy Bottoms, who checks in at No. 10 in the same rankings, has IU among his Other Teams Considered. As he has in previous editions of his projections, since Thursday, Bottoms reiterates that history is working against the Hoosiers in this situation with 2000-01 Georgia (16-14) being the last team to receive an at-large bid after finishing only two games above .500.

• NBC Sports' Dave Ommen has IU as the third team in his First Four out.