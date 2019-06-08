Hoosier Daily: June 8
Seen on The Hoosier
Heard On The Hoosier: Indiana All-Stars Week, Plus Team Camp Preview
Elite 2021 Offensive Tackle Looking To Visit Indiana
Indiana Senior All-Stars defeat Kentucky Senior All-Stars, 97-64
Tweets of the Day
Great to have former @IndianaMBB standout @JBlackmon2 "back home" in Bloomington. Light leg & core workout in the lab today. #ProIU #IUBB pic.twitter.com/GTcv7WqRvs— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) June 7, 2019
🙌 Victor’s making serious progress.— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 7, 2019
(📹 @VicOladipo) pic.twitter.com/ioDjNm8XhN
Thanks for letting us hang out today, @RileyChildrens #LEO pic.twitter.com/VtqKHzv4Pm— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 7, 2019
Video of the Day
.@TrayceJackson putting up posters in Louisville 😳 #iubb pic.twitter.com/5HjdJGj4MY— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) June 8, 2019
Headlines
Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) explains why Armaan Franklin has a chance to make an impact next season. -- Link
Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says former Hoosier Wes Martin''s impact goes beyond his NFL opportunity. -- Link
Michael Walton of NBC Sports Chicago examines Romeo Langford's fit with the Bulls as an option if they trade down. -- Link
Kevin Patra of NFL.com says former Indiana running back Jordan Howard is excited for amore diverse role in Philadelphia. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff has highlights of Indiana basketball target D.J. Steward. -- Link
