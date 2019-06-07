LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Indiana Senior All-Stars proved too much to handle for the Kentucky Senior All-Stars Friday night. Indiana defeated Kentucky, 97-64 in Knights Hall at Bellarmine University.

Two Indiana University enrollees played a significant role in the win. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 16 points. He added five rebounds, three assists, and one block.

HIs scoring output included a rim-rocking dunk that left the Kentucky crowd awestruck. Jackson-Davis rose over the top of Kentucky's Reid Jolly and hammered home a left-handed jam.

Jackson-Davis said he knew he was going to have to rise up to score.

"When I'm in the open floor, I'm coming in so fast that I know I can take off a little bit further away," he said. "When I saw him on my hip, I knew I was going to have to jump earlier or he might have been able to get to it."

Jackson-Davis was joined in the game by fellow IU enrollee Armaan Franklin who showed off his attacking ability, finishing at the rim multiple times with ease over his Kentucky counterparts. He scored six points to go with five rebounds, and four assists.

Franklin said the experience with the Indiana Senior All-Star Team has been a fun one.

"It's been a fun experience to compete with the top players in the state every day ," he said. "It's been good competition. We gelled together and everybody sacrificed something to get the win tonight."

Purdue signee Brandon Newman led the Indiana team, and all scorers, with 18 points. The Kentucky Senior All-Stars were led in scoring by J.J. Kalakon who finished with nine points in the game. Kalakon is undecided on his college destination.

Franklin and Jackson-Davis will have one more opportunity to suit up with the Indiana Senior All-Stars. They'll play their third and final game with the group Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

A win would mean victories in all three games this week after they defeated the Indiana Junior All-Stars 127-116 Wednesday night in New Castle, Indiana.



Franklin said he has mixed feelings about his upcoming final game as a high school player.

"It's a bittersweet thing," he said. "But I'm ready to get to new opportunities and to the next level."