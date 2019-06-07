The latest edition of The Hoosier Insider returns with several IU basketball and football recruiting updates, including:

• Where things stand with 2020 and 2021 IU basketball targets after last week's visits, including a 2021 target to watch at Archie Miller's first team camp this weekend.

• More on IU football's newest 2020 commits, including their projected positions and why their versatility is becoming a trend in the type of players Tom Allen's staff recruits.

Click here to access this week's edition of The Hoosier Insider.