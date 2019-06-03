News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 3

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Seen on The Hoosier

IUFB Recruiting News: Three Recruits Place Hoosiers In Top Group

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At IU's Recent Offers

Three Takeaways From Indiana Baseball's 9-7 Region Loss To Louisville

Kentucky Junior All-Stars Defeat Indiana Junior All-Stars 115-104

Walk-on guard Vijay Blackmon to stay at Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's season-ending loss to Louisville. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student gives his perspective on the Hoosier baseball team's 9-7 loss to No. 7 Louisville. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network says missed opportunities ended the Indiana baseball team's season. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the IU baseball team's season came to a controversial end. -- Link

Osterman also recaps the first game between the Indiana Junior All-Stars and the Kentucky Junior All-Stars, which was won by Kentucky. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his recap of the game between the Indiana Junior All-Stars and the Kentucky Junior All-Stars. -- Link

The Inside the Hall stuff recaps the week that was in IU athletics. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says former IU swimmers Lilly King and Cody Miller both won in the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU rowing tied for 12th at the NCAA Championships. -- Link

----

