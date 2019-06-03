Hoosier Daily: June 3
Seen on The Hoosier
IUFB Recruiting News: Three Recruits Place Hoosiers In Top Group
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At IU's Recent Offers
Three Takeaways From Indiana Baseball's 9-7 Region Loss To Louisville
Kentucky Junior All-Stars Defeat Indiana Junior All-Stars 115-104
Tweets of the Day
FINAL— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) June 2, 2019
The 2019 season for IU comes to a close with a 9-7 loss to No. 7 Louisville.
IU finishes the year with a 37-23 record.
In Jeff Mercer’s first year, IU won a Big Ten title. Sure Milto, Lloyd, Gorski and maybe Saalfrank are gone, but #iubase continues to make strides.
Indiana baseball base coach Casey Dykes pursued umpires after the game pic.twitter.com/tSAmKlggkA— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) June 2, 2019
Always hate to see the season end, but I remain amazed at what #iubase has become over the last decade:— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) June 2, 2019
-7 of IU's 8 NCAA tourneys
-3 of IU's 7 B1G titles
-3 of IU's 4 B1G tourney titles
-IU's only CWS
3 coaches, one helluva baseball program.
Video of the Day
Preach @mlloyd07 🔉 pic.twitter.com/rFQfdY279p— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) June 2, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's season-ending loss to Louisville. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student gives his perspective on the Hoosier baseball team's 9-7 loss to No. 7 Louisville. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network says missed opportunities ended the Indiana baseball team's season. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the IU baseball team's season came to a controversial end. -- Link
Osterman also recaps the first game between the Indiana Junior All-Stars and the Kentucky Junior All-Stars, which was won by Kentucky. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his recap of the game between the Indiana Junior All-Stars and the Kentucky Junior All-Stars. -- Link
The Inside the Hall stuff recaps the week that was in IU athletics. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says former IU swimmers Lilly King and Cody Miller both won in the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU rowing tied for 12th at the NCAA Championships. -- Link
----
