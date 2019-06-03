FINAL The 2019 season for IU comes to a close with a 9-7 loss to No. 7 Louisville. IU finishes the year with a 37-23 record. In Jeff Mercer’s first year, IU won a Big Ten title. Sure Milto, Lloyd, Gorski and maybe Saalfrank are gone, but #iubase continues to make strides.

Always hate to see the season end, but I remain amazed at what #iubase has become over the last decade: -7 of IU's 8 NCAA tourneys -3 of IU's 7 B1G titles -3 of IU's 4 B1G tourney titles -IU's only CWS 3 coaches, one helluva baseball program.

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's season-ending loss to Louisville. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student gives his perspective on the Hoosier baseball team's 9-7 loss to No. 7 Louisville. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network says missed opportunities ended the Indiana baseball team's season. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the IU baseball team's season came to a controversial end. -- Link

Osterman also recaps the first game between the Indiana Junior All-Stars and the Kentucky Junior All-Stars, which was won by Kentucky. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his recap of the game between the Indiana Junior All-Stars and the Kentucky Junior All-Stars. -- Link

The Inside the Hall stuff recaps the week that was in IU athletics. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says former IU swimmers Lilly King and Cody Miller both won in the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU rowing tied for 12th at the NCAA Championships. -- Link