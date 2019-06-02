Walk-on guard Vijay Blackmon will return to Indiana for his senior year, a source tells TheHoosier.com

Blackmon was reportedly looking to transfer in late March, but made the decision to return to the Hoosiers as a walk-on.

The Indiana native appeared in seven games in his debut season, scoring seven points. In his first game action as a Hoosier, Blackmon scored five points and made both of his field goal attempts against Chicago State on Nov. 6. His other two points came against Jacksonville on Dec. 22.

Blackmon sat out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules after leaving NAIA program St. Francis for IU after the 2016-17 season. He averaged 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 22 games at St. Francis during his freshman season.

After the graduations of Johnny Jager, Zach McRoberts and Quinten Taylor, Indiana will have three open walk-on spots on the roster.

The Hoosiers also have two open scholarships and their roster currently sits at 11 players.

For a complete breakdown of Indiana's scholarship situation next season, and in the coming years, click the link below.

