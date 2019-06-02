Indiana made the top ten for Webster Groves (Mo.) defensive end Noah Arinze. Arizona State, Arkansas State, Illinois, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota, and Oklahoma also made the cut.

Arinze isn't looking to make a decision any time soon, which gives the Hoosiers a chance to get the talented three-star prospect on campus. The Hoosiers were the fifth school to offer Arinze, coming on March 28.

Texas offered Arinze on Saturday, and they should be considered a huge threat in his recruitment.