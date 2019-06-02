News More News
IUFB Recruiting News: Three Recruits Place Hoosiers In Top Group

Mike Singer • TheHoosier.com
Recruiting Insider

Noah Arinze (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Hoosiers Make Top 10 For DE Noah Arinze

Indiana made the top ten for Webster Groves (Mo.) defensive end Noah Arinze. Arizona State, Arkansas State, Illinois, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota, and Oklahoma also made the cut.

Arinze isn't looking to make a decision any time soon, which gives the Hoosiers a chance to get the talented three-star prospect on campus. The Hoosiers were the fifth school to offer Arinze, coming on March 28.

Texas offered Arinze on Saturday, and they should be considered a huge threat in his recruitment.

Grace Places IU In Top 7

Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Miquan Grace trimmed his list down to seven schools, as Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Kentucky, Purdue, and Toledo made the cut. Grace visited IU on March 3.

Indiana Still In The Mix For DE Joe Moore

On Saturday, St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter defensive end Joe Moore announced a top 12 schools list of Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Purdue, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Moore visited IU in April and he's feeling the love from the Hoosiers.

