IUFB Recruiting News: Three Recruits Place Hoosiers In Top Group
Hoosiers Make Top 10 For DE Noah Arinze
Indiana made the top ten for Webster Groves (Mo.) defensive end Noah Arinze. Arizona State, Arkansas State, Illinois, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota, and Oklahoma also made the cut.
Arinze isn't looking to make a decision any time soon, which gives the Hoosiers a chance to get the talented three-star prospect on campus. The Hoosiers were the fifth school to offer Arinze, coming on March 28.
Texas offered Arinze on Saturday, and they should be considered a huge threat in his recruitment.
I am extremely grateful for every school that has shown interest in me. These are my Top 10 schools recruitment still open. #EliteOrNothing #SBG #Critcal pic.twitter.com/1wOa4qbrwl— NoahArinze (@ArinzeNoah) May 28, 2019
Grace Places IU In Top 7
Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Miquan Grace trimmed his list down to seven schools, as Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Kentucky, Purdue, and Toledo made the cut. Grace visited IU on March 3.
Decisions ?🤔👀 ( Recruitment 100% Open ) pic.twitter.com/H3yk5uhCHO— MiQuanGrace4🤩 (@MiquanGrace3) May 27, 2019
Indiana Still In The Mix For DE Joe Moore
On Saturday, St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter defensive end Joe Moore announced a top 12 schools list of Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Purdue, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Moore visited IU in April and he's feeling the love from the Hoosiers.
This what yall been waiting for? You ready... pic.twitter.com/yFU267yDoQ— Joe Moore III (@nolimitjooe) June 2, 2019
