Hoosier Daily: June 19
Seen on The Hoosier
Zach Loveday readying himself for college career at Huntington Prep
R.J. Davis enjoying successful spring
Hoosiers In The Pros: June 11-17
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Defensive Back Josh Sanguinetti
Tweets of the Day
Will Sheehey signs with @soliver_wue and joins former teammate @JordanHulls1 #ProIU https://t.co/r8YpXbt6uE— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 18, 2019
🗣🎙🏈 @ItsKB07 gives his first thoughts from Bloomington. pic.twitter.com/p9unRVDOM6— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 18, 2019
Had a great time with my bros #Leo #brotherlylove pic.twitter.com/rK2vl5XMZY— Matthew Bedford (@MatthewBedfor14) June 19, 2019
Video of the Day
June 18, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller bids farewell to the Indiana basketball beat. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana women's basketball team will face Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. -- Link
Spencer Pearlman of The Stephen writes a scouting report on Romeo Langford. -- Link
Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated does a Q&A with potential first round pick Romeo Langford. -- Link
Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana Pacers should draft Romeo Langford if he falls to them. -- Link
----
