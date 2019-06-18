Indiana freshman defensive back Josh Sanguinetti met with the media for the first time last Wednesday to discuss bringing South Florida swagger to IU, why he chose the Hoosiers and more.

Watch his full comments in the embedded media player above, with a complete transcript available below.

Biggest difference between high school and college?

"The workouts. Because in high school, our workouts weren't as intense as it is now, and the practices and stuff like that."

Longer and harder?

"Definitely longer and harder."

How hard is it to make that adjustment?

"If you come in with the right mindset, it's not that hard. If you come in like, 'Oh, man, they're about to kill me today,' then you're not going to make it through. But if you come in with the right mindset, 'Oh, I'm only in here for an hour, let me make the best of it.' That's how I look at it. I look at it as, they're not trying to kill me, they're trying to help me get better."

What brought you to Indiana?

"The relationship with Coach Tee (safeties coach Kasey Teegardin). He texted and called me every day. He made sure he didn't miss a day that he could text or call me. Then when I came to campus and met the players, (I knew) this was the place I wanted to be."

How important are those relationships?

"It's great, because you're going to face adversity sometimes, and then you know you can have someone you can lean back and talk to. That was a big part for me, basically it's like a home away from home."

How big was the Florida connection in your decision?

"It played a big role, because everybody's back from Florida. It's like a home away from home."

Do you notice guys from different parts of Florida have different playing styles?

"Oh yeah, they do have a little different playing style. There's nothing like South Florida though.

What do you believe this incoming class can bring to the program that's been missing?

"We're adding some very skilled guys to the program, and we got the fFlorida dog in them so we can bring that to our team and do really big things."

What's stood out about the program since you got here? What do you tell people back home about the program?

"That everything is on-point. Everything is scheduled, timely. They make sure they don't miss a beat, basically. Before we have to be here on time, you don't see coaches walking in 10 minutes late. They're on time. Everything is on point."

Does that send a message to you guys?

"Yeah, that they take it real serious, so we've got to take it real serious too. They're not here to play."