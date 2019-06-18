• OG Anunoby (played at IU from 2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Although he did not appear in the NBA finals due to an emergency appendectomy, he became the seventh former Hoosier to win an NBA championship after the Raptors defeated Golden State 114-110 in Oakland in Game 6 on June 13. Anunoby joins Isiah Thomas (1990, 91), Quinn Buckner (Celtics, 1984), Steve Downing (Celtics, 1974), Jon McGlocklin (Bucks, 1971), Dick Farley (Syracuse Nationals, 1955) and Herm Schaefer (Minneapolis Lakers, 1949, 50) as Hoosiers who won an NBA ring during their professional playing careers.

• Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .25 batting average with one double in a 4-3 win at the Tampa Bay Rays, a 1-1 split with the Seattle Mariners and a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Athletics are 37-36 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings.

• Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- Struck out twice in a 9-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on June 11, then was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket four days later. The Red Sox are 40-34 overall and sit third in the AL East Division standings.

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .182 batting average with two home runs and five RBI in an eventual 2-1 series loss at the Colorado Rockies and a 3-1 series loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs are 39-32 overall and sit second in the NL Central Division standings, 0.5 games back from first-place Milwaukee.

AAA

• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, Sacramento River Cats -- .091 batting average with two walks and two strikeouts in a win over and a loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers plus a win over and loss to the Iowa Cubs.

• Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Pawtucket Red Sox -- Five strikeouts, two earned runs off five hits in a seven-inning start in a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Clippers on June 14. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 30-38 overall and in last place in the six-team International League North division.

• Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- One strikeout, two hits allowed in two innings of relief work in a 14-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on June 14; One hit allowed in a one-inning relief effort in a 7-3 loss to the RailRiders on June 16. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 42-27 overall and in first place in the four-team International League South division. It also owns the best record in the International League.

AA

• Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- Placed on the seven-day injured list last week. Tennessee, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, is 33-36 overall and in fourth place in the five-team Southern League North division.

• Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Two strikeouts, one earned run off three hits, three walks allowed in a five-inning start in a 4-2 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on June 14. Richmond, the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, is 23-43 overall and in last place in the six-team Eastern League Western division.

A+

• Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .190 batting average with one double and one triple in a 2-0 series win over the Salem Red Sox and a 2-2 series split with the Carolina Mudcats. Winston-Salem, the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 38-26 overall and in second place in the five-team Carolina League Southern division.

A

• Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Kannapolis Intimidators -- Five strikeouts, four two earned runs off five hits allowed in a five-inning start in a 4-0 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on June 15. Kannapolis, the A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 28-40 overall and in second-to-last place in the seven-team South Atlantic League Northern division.

*Stats according to baseballreference.com.