Hoosier Daily: June 11

Rob Phinisee (right). (Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports)

Notes: Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: June 3-9

Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana All-Stars Week Highlights

Recruiting Trends: Who is up, down and holding steady in Big Ten

Trey Kaufman earns scholarship offer from IU

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com explains how IU football can run its way to success. -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) examines the state of the Indiana football program. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall looks at how Indiana can improve its shooting next season. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student looks at Indiana women's basketball's three upcoming additions. -- Link

Wallace also says IU track and field brought home six First Team All-Americans at the NCAA Championships. -- Link

