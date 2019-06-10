1 - Indiana track and field enjoyed a successful conclusion to its outdoor season.

Although Arkansas won the NCAA women's title and Texas Tech the men's, IU on an individual level still had very much to be proud of.

A total of nine Hoosiers received All-America honors at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

On the men's side, jumps senior Eric Bethea and distance senior Daniel Michalski closed out their college careers with first-team honors after finishing seventh in their respective events - Bethea with a personal best in the triple and Michalsi in the steeplechase final.

Additionally, distance sophomore Cooper Williams' fifth-place finish in the 800-meter and distance redshirt junior Kyle Mau's eighth-place finish led them to first team All-America recognition.

Junior Adam Coulon competed at second outdoor championships where he competed in the pole vault and took home second team All-American honors in the men's pole vault, while middle distance redshirt senior Joe Murphy received second team All-America accolades in the men's 1500-meter.

On the women's side, throws junior Khayla Dawson and throws sophomore Maddy Pollard collected first team All-America honors after sixth- and eighth-place finishes respectively. Junior Leah Moran took home second-team honors in the triple jump on the final day.

2 - IU men's soccer's Jack Maher will be in rare company this week.

The sophomore defender is one of two collegiate players to earn an invite to the U.S. U-23 Men's National Team training camp in Herriman, Utah, which began Sunday and runs through June 16. He joins Stanford's Andrew Thomas, with a total of 21 players got the call.

"The gathering in Utah marks another step in the U-23 MNT's long journey to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as the USA aims to qualify for its first Men's Olympic Football Tournament since 2008," according to a release from IU men's soccer. "The U.S. will look to secure its Olympic berth early next year as one of the top two teams at the 2019 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Championship."

3 - Indiana swimming adds a rising talent to its coaching staff.

Three years removed from graduating from Grand Valley State, Emily Eaton is now an assistant coach for one of the top college swimming programs in the country.

IU head coach Ray Looze officially announced Eaton joining the staff as an assistant coach on June 5. She arrives in Bloomington after spending two seasons at Missouri, where she was the primary coach for 2019 USA National Team member Nick Alexander and 2018 USA Junior Pan Pac Team member Danny Kovac. The Tigers' men's program placed second at the 2018-19 Southeastern Conference Championships and 11th at NCAA Championships, while the women's program placed seventh in the SEC last season and 22nd at national championships. She has coached 17 All-Americans.

Prior to Missouri, she was at Albion College during the 2016-17 season, helping make school history as the men's team claimed its first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship since 1971.