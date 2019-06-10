Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana All-Stars Week Highlights
IU signee Trayce Jackson-Davis played the final three high school games of his high school career last week, helping the Indiana All-Stars to a 127-116 victory over the Indiana Junior All-Stars June 5 in New Castle, Ind., a 97-64 win over the Kentucky All-Stars June 7 in Louisville, Ky., and a 120-74 win over Kentucky June 8 in Indianapolis.
TheHoosier.com has collected more than three minutes of highlights from his performances, which can be seen in the embedded media player above.
