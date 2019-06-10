News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 10

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

Notes: Indiana Team Camp

Indiana Basketball: Archie Miller Aiming To Be Multiple With Lineups

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At IU's Recent Offers

Indiana Football: 2020 3-Star DE Deontae Craig Recaps Official Visit

Headlines

Josh Cook of the News and Tribune recaps the wins for the boys and girls Indiana Senior All-Stars over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says Emily Eaton has joined the IU swimming and diving team as an assistant coach. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis showed what they were capable of in the first of two wins over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in Hoosiers athletics. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler recaps the second of two blowout wins for the Indiana Senior All-Stars over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars for Inside the Hall. -- Link

----

