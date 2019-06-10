Has #iufb as 16.5 point favorites against Ball St https://t.co/gsenWKroTO

After a great camp at Memphis, I am blessed to receive My first Power 5 offer from the University of Indiana.!! #Hoosierpride 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qOOFOpU5Lv

Great perspective from Juwan Morgan on SportsLocker Sunday. For #IU fans still stewing over Romeo Langford's lone season in Bloomington -- Morgan wants you to know the real story. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/lKaAE2L7uc

Josh Cook of the News and Tribune recaps the wins for the boys and girls Indiana Senior All-Stars over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says Emily Eaton has joined the IU swimming and diving team as an assistant coach. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis showed what they were capable of in the first of two wins over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in Hoosiers athletics. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler recaps the second of two blowout wins for the Indiana Senior All-Stars over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars for Inside the Hall. -- Link