Hoosier Daily: June 10
Indiana Basketball: Archie Miller Aiming To Be Multiple With Lineups
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At IU's Recent Offers
Indiana Football: 2020 3-Star DE Deontae Craig Recaps Official Visit
Tweets of the Day
Has #iufb as 16.5 point favorites against Ball St https://t.co/gsenWKroTO— Jack Grossman (@JackGrossman97) June 9, 2019
#iubase today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) June 9, 2019
⚾️ Sam Travis (#DirtyWater): H, R, OF assist
⚾️ Josh Phegley (#RootedInOakland): 1-for-2, 2 Rs, RBI, BB
⚾️ Scott Effross (AA @smokiesbaseball): Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, efficient 50 pitches
⚾️ Luke Miller (A @BlueClaws): H, RBI
After a great camp at Memphis, I am blessed to receive My first Power 5 offer from the University of Indiana.!!#Hoosierpride 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qOOFOpU5Lv— Julian Humphrey ✨ (@JulianH2022) June 9, 2019
Video of the Day
Great perspective from Juwan Morgan on SportsLocker Sunday. For #IU fans still stewing over Romeo Langford's lone season in Bloomington -- Morgan wants you to know the real story. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/lKaAE2L7uc— Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) June 10, 2019
Headlines
Josh Cook of the News and Tribune recaps the wins for the boys and girls Indiana Senior All-Stars over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says Emily Eaton has joined the IU swimming and diving team as an assistant coach. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis showed what they were capable of in the first of two wins over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in Hoosiers athletics. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler recaps the second of two blowout wins for the Indiana Senior All-Stars over the Kentucky Senior All-Stars for Inside the Hall. -- Link
----
