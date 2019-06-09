Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At IU's Recent Offers
The Indiana Hoosiers football coaching staff sent out 10 new scholarship offers from June 3 to June 9, according to what TheHoosier.com was able to gather.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news