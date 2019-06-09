News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 20:02:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At IU's Recent Offers

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
Recruiting Insider

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Prewhkyck6l3us0mq0hh
South Carolina defensive back Buddy Mack landed an IU offer this week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Indiana Hoosiers football coaching staff sent out 10 new scholarship offers from June 3 to June 9, according to what TheHoosier.com was able to gather.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}