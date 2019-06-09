Class of 2020 3-star Culver (Ind.) Academy defensive end Deontae Craig was the only prospect on campus for an official visit this weekend, and the afforded individualized attention made for a positive experience in Bloomington.

"It was really good, I definitely had a great time," Craig told TheHoosier.com Sunday night. "I was the only guy there, so it was really made an emphasis to get more one-on-one time with the coaches. I got to hang out with players and I got real in-depth. They didn't really have to skim through anything because I was the only person there, so they could give me everything I needed to know about anything."