Hoosier Daily: July 8
Seen on The Hoosier
New Deal For Thomas Bryant, New Team For Noah Vonleh In NBA Free Agency
Transcript: The Recruiting Podcast With Corey Evans - Part Two
Camp Performance Translates To Offer For 2020 3-Star OT Monroe Mills
Tweets of the Day
The first annual BBR Golf outing is in the books! Golf was played and dogs are saved ⛳️ thank you to those who attended and our sponsors! pic.twitter.com/3lKOlChXod— Brave Breed Rescue, Inc. (@Brave_Breed) July 7, 2019
Tommy Sheppard in an official statement called re-signing Thomas Bryant the Wizards’ “top priority”: “His overall attitude, work ethic and team-first mentality embody the type of environment that we are working to create and sustain within the Wizards organization.” pic.twitter.com/UYpE244OGw— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 7, 2019
55 days. #iufb #goiu #LEO pic.twitter.com/dgOKCUnpMx— RESPECTABLE ADAM (@B89Adam) July 7, 2019
Video of the Day
OFFICIAL 🖊😤@nolimittb31 | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/VGyPczjEb3— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 8, 2019
Headlines
Inside The Hall and The Assembly Call cover the five most essential stories from last week plus a look at how other IU Athletics programs are doing in their joint weekly 6-Banner Sunday newsletter. -- Link
Matthew VanTryon of the Indianapolis Star spoke with a local doctor about Victor Oladipo's rehab progress and potential return from his torn quad injury in January. -- Link
The Indiana Daily Student's Zackary Swoboda writes about how junior Kamryn Malloy is preparing for the upcoming IU women's volleyball team's season. -- Link
The Washington Wizards officially announce the re-signing of former IU standout Thomas Bryant. -- Link
----
