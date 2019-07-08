News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 8

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Former IU standout Thomas Bryant officially signed his new deal with the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. (Tommy Gilligan / USA TODAY Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

New Deal For Thomas Bryant, New Team For Noah Vonleh In NBA Free Agency

Transcript: The Recruiting Podcast With Corey Evans - Part Two

Camp Performance Translates To Offer For 2020 3-Star OT Monroe Mills

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Inside The Hall and The Assembly Call cover the five most essential stories from last week plus a look at how other IU Athletics programs are doing in their joint weekly 6-Banner Sunday newsletter. -- Link

Matthew VanTryon of the Indianapolis Star spoke with a local doctor about Victor Oladipo's rehab progress and potential return from his torn quad injury in January. -- Link

The Indiana Daily Student's Zackary Swoboda writes about how junior Kamryn Malloy is preparing for the upcoming IU women's volleyball team's season. -- Link

The Washington Wizards officially announce the re-signing of former IU standout Thomas Bryant. -- Link

----

