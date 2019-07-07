The NBA's free agency period began June 30 at 6 p.m. eastern time, with a pair of former Hoosiers either landing big contracts or signing with new teams. Here's a look at those notable transactions.

The former IU center signed a three-year, $25-million contract, according to multiple reports.

It's a significant bump from his previous contract, a one-year deal with the Wizards in which he earned $1,378,242 for the 2018-19 season according to spotrac.com. That followed a $815,615 salary during his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17.

Bryant averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game in his first season in Washington, playing in 72 games. With center Dwight Howard getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, Bryant is poised for a bigger role in his second season with the Wizards.