New Deal For Thomas Bryant, New Team For Noah Vonleh In NBA Free Agency
The NBA's free agency period began June 30 at 6 p.m. eastern time, with a pair of former Hoosiers either landing big contracts or signing with new teams. Here's a look at those notable transactions.
Thomas Bryant - Washington Wizards
The former IU center signed a three-year, $25-million contract, according to multiple reports.
It's a significant bump from his previous contract, a one-year deal with the Wizards in which he earned $1,378,242 for the 2018-19 season according to spotrac.com. That followed a $815,615 salary during his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17.
Bryant averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game in his first season in Washington, playing in 72 games. With center Dwight Howard getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, Bryant is poised for a bigger role in his second season with the Wizards.
Noah Vonleh - Minnesota Timberwolves
Vonleh signed a one-year deal with Minnesota earlier in the week worth about $2 million, according to The Athletic.
The former top-10 draft pick will be on his fifth team in six NBA seasons and joined the Timberwolves as an unrestricted free agent following the expiration of last season's one-year deal with the New York Knicks, where he posted career-bests in points per game (8.4), rebounds per game (7.8), minutes per game (25.3) and starts (57) while playing in 68 games.
